Fourth of July: Where to watch fireworks in the Philadelphia area

When it comes to celebrating the Fourth of July, nothing compares to some dazzling fireworks - and there's no shortage of awe-inspiring displays to enjoy.

From Philadelphia and its surrounding suburbs, to the beaches at the Jersey Shore, here's where you can catch some fireworks starting this week:

Philadelphia

June 27-28: Phillies fireworks at Citizens Bank Park

June 28: Celebration of Black Music Month concert at The Dell Music Center

June 29: U.S. Army Band’s "Pershing’s Own" Concert and Fireworks on the Delaware River Waterfront

July 4: Wawa Welcome America: Concert will end its Independence Day celebration with a fireworks display over the Philadelphia Museum of Art. If you aren't attending the concert, grab a spot at one of these places to catch the best view:

Benjamin Franklin Parkway

Paine's Park

Sister Cities Park

Dilworth Park

LOVE Park

Belmont Plateau

Lemon Hill

Kelly Drive

Boathouse Row

Martin Luther King Jr. Drive

Schuylkill Banks

Girard Avenue Bridge

Drexel Park

Pennsylvania

Berks County

Reading Fightin' Phils at First Energy Stadium: July 4, 5 and 6

Greater Governor Mifflin Community Days at Governor Mifflin Intermediate School: July 6

Bucks County

Riverside Symphonia Concert and Fireworks at Tinicum Park: June 29

Sesame Place fireworks display: July 4

Quakertown Community Day at Memorial Park: July 4

Southampton Days Fair at Tamanend Park: July 4

unWINEd at Shady Brook Farm: July 6

Chester County

Downingtown Good Neighbor Day at Kerr Park: July 4

Community Day at East Goshen Township Park: June 29

Exton Community Day at Exton Park: July 13

Longwood Gardens Fireworks and Fountain Shows: July 3 and 20

Lehigh County

Dorney Park: July 4, 5 and 6

Lehigh Valley IronPigs at Coca-Cola Park: July 2-3

Montgomery County

GoFourth! Street Fest at Pottstown Memorial Park: July 4

New Jersey

Battleship New Jersey fireworks watch party: June 29

Freedom Festival on the Camden Waterfront: July 3

Food Trucks and Fireworks Festival at Proprietor's Park in Gloucester City: June 29

Atlantic City: June 28 and July 4

Cape May beach: July 4

Ocean City Boardwalk: July 4

Wildwood boardwalk: June 28, July 4-5

Delaware

Wilmington Blue Rocks at Frawley Stadium: July 2

Bethany Beach: July 4

Dewey Beach: July 4

Rehoboth Beach: July 6

Several schools and parks will also shoot off fireworks for local celebrations, so check your county website for more information.

Please note, some of these events do require admission, while others are free to enjoy!



