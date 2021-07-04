Fourth of July gunfire in Kingsessing leaves two injured, police say

article

Police say two young men arrived at a local hospital Sunday night after they were shot multiple times on the street in Kingsessing.

According to investigators, a 20-year-old man was driven to Temple University Hospital with three gunshot wounds to the right. An 18-year-old man walked to the hospital after police say he was shot twice in the lower body.

Police believe the men were shot on the 1600 block of 54th Street sometime before 9 p.m. Both victims are expected to survive, according to police.

Authorities do not know what sparked the gunfire. No arrests were reported immediately following the shooting.

