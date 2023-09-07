Free Coffee Mondays: Dunkin' celebrates return of Eagles season with special offer

Dunkin' is helping Eagles fans fly even higher with a dose of caffeine to start the week!

"Free Coffee Mondays" is celebrating the return of the football season as the Eagles take on the Patriots this Sunday.

Rewards members can grab a medium cup of hot or iced coffee for free with any purchase every Monday this regular season.

Need a sweet treat on the side? Dunkin' will also have an official Eagles donut all season long, complete with green sprinkles.

To check participating locations, or become a rewards member, visit the Dunkin' website.