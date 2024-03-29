Free dog adoptions over 40 pounds, as ACCT Philly puts out word shelters are full

Philadelphia’s largest animal shelter has an urgent plea, saying their kennels are full with more than 200 dogs and cats that need forever homes.

"We have cats and dogs in offices. We’re putting 45-pound dogs in cages meant for 30 pound dogs," ACCT Philly Executive Director, Sarah Barnett, stated.

Animal Care and Control Team of Philly, knowns as ACCT Philly, is now so overrun and desperate to find space that they’re offering free adoptions this weekend for large dogs over 40 pounds.

"We need people to come in, cause we don’t want to euthanize healthy, adoptable, friendly, loving dogs simply because we don’t have space for more unwanted dogs," Barnett explained.

A dog was brought into the shelter by a police officer while FOX 29’s Steve Keeley was standing by. The dog clearly belonged to a family, as it had an electric fence collar on, but neighbors who called police said they’d seen it since yesterday on the streets.

Hopefully, the dog’s owner is looking for it and didn’t abandon it, adding to the overflow at ACCT.

"We can’t just shut our doors and leave dogs who need our help out on the street," Barnett said.

Not only are dogs over 40 pounds free for adoptions this weekend, they’re all vaccinated, microchipped and spayed and neutered. They are also providing two months of free food.

"We’ve got some amazing dogs, so hopefully people adopt and hopefully give them a real chance to come out of their shell and give them the time and space that they need to really become that family pet," Barnett said.

More information on adoptions can be found on the ACCT Philly website.