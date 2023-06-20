Expand / Collapse search

Free meals being served up for students across Philadelphia this summer

By FOX 29 Staff
FOX 29 Philadelphia
PHILADELPHIA - As the school year comes to an end, the city of Philadelphia is offering free meals to keep kids healthy and fed all summer long.

The Philadelphia Free Summer Meals Program kicks off Tuesday at more than 300 free meal sites around the city:

  • Philadelphia Housing Authority community centers
  • Recreation Centers
  • Playstreets
  • Nutritional Development Services
  • Philabundance Summer Meal Sites
  • Caring for Friends

All meals are free to children ages 18 and younger, and serve nutritious foods, including milk, fruit and vegetables.

The program aims to give students access to healthy meals while school is out for the summer.

To find a free summer meal site, visit the City of Philadelphia website.