Rita's giving away free water ice for first day of spring - with brand new flavor!

By FOX 29 Staff
Published 
Updated 9:09AM
News
FOX 29 Philadelphia

Rita's Italian Ice continues with its beloved Free Ice Giveaway tradition to celebrate the first day of spring.

PHILADELPHIA - It's officially the first day of spring! And you know what that means? Free water ice, of course!

Rita's Italian Ice is carrying on its beloved 30-year tradition to celebrate the first day of spring with its Free Ice Giveaway.

Join in on the springtime fun by grabbing a cup of your favorite Italian ice, or try out the new flavor launching Monday - gummy bears!

The free water ice is available all day at participating locations, and no app is needed this year!