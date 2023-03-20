Rita's giving away free water ice for first day of spring - with brand new flavor!

It's officially the first day of spring! And you know what that means? Free water ice, of course!

Rita's Italian Ice is carrying on its beloved 30-year tradition to celebrate the first day of spring with its Free Ice Giveaway.

Join in on the springtime fun by grabbing a cup of your favorite Italian ice, or try out the new flavor launching Monday - gummy bears!

The free water ice is available all day at participating locations, and no app is needed this year!