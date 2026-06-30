Freight train derails in Bensalem, shelter-in-place issued

The Brief Sixteen freight cars derailed near Street Road and the Neshaminy Falls train station in Bensalem on Tuesday, June 30. Officials say there is no threat to the public and the shelter-in-place order has been lifted. The cause of the derailment is not yet known.



Officials say there is no threat to the public after 16 cars from a 72-car freight train derailed near Street Road and the Neshaminy Falls train station in Bensalem on Tuesday, June 30. The shelter-in-place order for the area has been lifted, according to authorities.

What we know:

Officials say the derailment happened around 2:15 p.m. and involved 16 cars from a 72-car freight train. Some of the derailed cars were carrying hazardous materials, but after inspection, there were no leaks, according to authorities.

Authorities in Bensalem previously issued a shelter-in-place order for residents as police, fire, emergency medical services and hazmat teams responded to the scene. That order has since been lifted.

The derailment did not involve any passengers, as the train was carrying only freight material.

What they're saying:

"Our goal is to get this moving as quick as we can, so we can not only have the freight trains back up and moving but also open the rails up for the SEPTA regional line. Again, no threat to public safety at this time. Everyone did a great job responding quickly and immediately, to mitigate any problems to the public. But we're very thankful nothing is leaking and there was no passengers on the freight train whatsoever. It was just freight material, so at this time it is safe," said the Bensalem Director of Public Safety.

What's next:

C-S-X will work to upright the derailed cars and reopen the tracks. A portion of Bristol Road remains closed, and the West Trenton SEPTA line is suspended. Officials hope to restore service as soon as possible. C-S-X will also be investigating the cause of the derailment.

What we don't know:

Officials have not yet determined the cause of the derailment. There is no timeline for when the West Trenton SEPTA line or Bristol Road will fully reopen.