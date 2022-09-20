Friends, family hold balloon release to honor woman killed after a deadly argument in North Philadelphia

A large group gathered in North Philadelphia on Tuesday night to say goodbye to a sister, daughter, friend, and mother of two, who lost her life in a double shooting on Sunday morning.

"Her little boys are gonna miss her. Her family, you know, so sad," says Serena Stokes, of Mount Airy.

Police say a fight broke out just after 5:30 Sunday morning on Lehigh Avenue. Authorities say someone opened fire, critically wounding a man in his 30s. Then, the fight spilled over to 17th and York Streets where investigators say 32-year-old Jones lost her life.

Jones’ sister, Vanessa, said she wanted to honor her sister in a way that she would be proud of, so friends and family gathered, bearing white and yellow balloons.

"I know everybody loved her. Just keep her memories alive. Live for Boobie. Live it up, just do what she would wanna do," Vanessa said.

MORE HEADLINES

Police: Driver injured in crossfire shooting that erupted near busy Philadelphia rec center

Philadelphians anxiously await to hear from loved ones in hurricane-ravaged Puerto Rico

Parents worried for students' safety amid uptick in fights, bullying at Pennsylvania high schoolDLINES

Family members describe Jones, who they affectionately call "Boobie" and "Coco," as a firecracker, who was always ready for fun. They say she was a strong, loving mom who liked to cook and would willingly watch out for other people’s kids, too.

Shamar Stokes, Jones' cousin, was out to brunch with Jones for her birthday just hours before she was killed.

"We were literally out laughing, drinking, having fun times at the table," said Stokes. "I got the call 12 hours later and that’s the news I received."

Derrick Lyles, Jones' brother, says he buried a friend earlier Tuesday afternoon before coming to his sister's memorial. He says the city's gun violence is out of control.

"It’s a tragedy, but, we gotta put the guns down. Like, honestly, it’s too crazy out here. I buried a homie earlier today and now this one," he said.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to call the Philadelphia Police tipline at 215-686-TIPS (8477).