Police: Dispute between groups erupts into double shooting, killing 1 and critically injuring another

An argument between two groups quickly escalated into a deadly shooting that claimed the life of one, and left another fighting for theirs.

Police say the dispute began around 5:40 a.m. on the 1700 block of Lehigh Avenue, where a man was shot and critically injured.

The second shooting rang out when police say the groups moved the fight to 17th and York streets.

A 31-year-old woman was shot and killed, according to police. Her identity has yet to be released.

It is unclear what prompted the dispute, and lead to the double shooting. An investigation is underway.