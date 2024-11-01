Friends, neighbors demand answers after mother, daughter found shot to death in Burlington County home

A Burlington County family is demanding justice after a mother and daughter were shot and killed inside their home in Willingboro Wednesday morning. Police say the initial call was for a burglary in progress. But, when they arrived at the home, they found the two women dead.

The suspect or suspects are still on the loose.

"Barely sleeping. We can’t sleep cause we just don’t know," stated friend and neighbor Charlee Harris about the unsettling events.

Next door neighbor Glenda Sprauve added, "I’m still flabbergasted. I still cannot sleep. I cannot sleep."

The shock and sadness after Wednesday morning’s murders of mother, 54-year-old Marisol Nunez and her 33-year-old daughter, Catherine Nunez, are nowhere near setting in for residents in the Willingboro neighborhood.

"It feels like a big loss to us," Harris remarked.

"But, me, living next door, I don’t feel to - I’m still startled," Sprauve said.

It’s both the loss of their beloved, beautiful inside and out neighbors and the loss of their sense of security in their neighborhood.

Sprauve remarked, "I know one thing. When I’m in my room, I’m still startled cause I don’t know what’s going on. What can happen."

"We have a lot of elderly on our block. A lot of ‘em are a little paranoid and they’re scared cause they’re older," Harris explained.

Both Marisol and Catherine were found shot to death upstairs, the Burlington County Prosecutor’s Office said after one or more intruders broke in through a first-floor window, now boarded up, and said it was not random and they, "…do not believe other residents in the neighborhood are in jeopardy."

But, that has not calmed the closest neighbors.

"I didn’t hear nothing. I kid you not, and that’s what’s really bothering me because I was so close. I’m right next door to them," Sprauve said.

What may help soothe nerves and support surviving family is a planned gathering Saturday night.

"Tomorrow, we wanna bring everybody out at 6 p.m. We’re gonna do a prayer. We’re gonna do a candlelight vigil for her and her mother," Harris said.