Front of two homes in West Oak Lane collapse; no injuries reported

The front of two houses collapsed around 6:30 Wednesday morning in Philadelphia’s West Oak Lane neighborhood.

It happened on the 1700 block of East Tulpehocken Street.

The front of two homes collapsed on East Tulpehocken Street in West Oak Lane.

No injuries were reported as a result of the collapse, but Philadelphia Fire officials say six people are displaced.

The front of two homes collapsed on East Tulpehocken Street in West Oak Lane.

There is no word on what caused the houses to collapse.