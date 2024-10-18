Fundraiser held for students with specialized challenges to provide mobility

Taking a school fundraiser to the next level for a good cause. For students at one school with different challenges, the need for specialized equipment is crucial. An event held Friday was to get them the help they need to do the things so many of us take for granted.

Gorgeous weather accompanied the Courageous Pacers at the Cades School in Delaware County. On closer look, one can see the students need some help navigating the track. It’s specialized and truly vital equipment for the students to thrive.

Physical therapist, Diane Kovach said, "Some equipment is two years old. Some of it is 20 years old. It’s very, very expensive equipment, which is why we are doing this fundraiser."

10-year-old Quinn Mullen is one of 150 regular students. She has cerebral palsy and Cades has opened windows of opportunity for her and her family. Her mom, Rachel, explained, "Last year, Quinn got to ride the track on a bike and she loved it. We don’t have an adaptive bike at home and Qjuinn doesn’t get that opportunity at home. It’s pretty expensive equipment. They have lots of them."

But, Cades has lots of students with so many different and unique intellectual and physical challenges. Students grow and the equipment is in demand. Eventually, it needs to be replaced.

"Ultimately, the equipment is not cheap. It’s seven to $10,000 for one piece of specialized equipment," CEO of Cades, Julie Alleman, said.

That is why the event to raise money each year is so important. Most of their graduates understandably require lifetime care.

Alleman added, "At the end of the day, our families are saving money for long-term planning for their children. We don’t have the same alumni network as private schools."

Donations for this fundraiser are so important to give mobility and freedom for people with disabilities.