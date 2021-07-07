Funeral arrangements announced for Montgomery County firefighter who died battling July Fourth house fire

A Montgomery County firefighter who lost his life battling a house fire that broke out at a Fourth of July celebration will be laid to rest this weekend in Lower Merion Township.

Sean DeMuynck, a 35-year-old member of the Penn Wynne-Overbrook Hills Fire Company, climbed to the third floor of a burning home on Rosedale Road just after 10:30 p.m. Sunday.

Lower Merion Cheif Fire Officer Chaz McGarvey said DeMuynck was with two other firefighters when a mayday call went out around 11 p.m. DeMuynck was unable to escape the home, according to McGarvey.

A procession was held Wednesday to honor DeMuynck's service. Fire trucks and first responders lined the route as a police escort lead DeMuynck's body to a local funeral home.

Lower Merion Township on Thursday said a funeral service will be held Saturday in the auditorium of Lower Merion High School. Services will start with a viewing from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. followed immediately by a memorial service.

The funeral service will be open to the public, according to township officials. A GoFundMe page is accepting donations for DeMuynck's family.

