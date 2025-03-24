Gary Busey appears in court over 2022 sexual misconduct charges at Cherry Hill movie convention

Actor Gary Busey appeared in a Camden County court on Monday to face sexual misconduct charges stemming from August 2022.

Three women accused the 80-year-old actor of groping them at the MonsterMania movie convention at the Double Tree Hotel in Cherry Hill.

What we know:

According to court documents, three victims came forward, including two women who called police from the event held at the DoubleTree Hotel in Cherry Hill. The victims reported that they were in a photo shoot area taking pictures with Busey when the sexual misconduct happened.

One of the women told police that Busey put his face near her breasts and asked her "where she got them" before attempting to unlatch her bra strap. The second victim alleged that Busey grabbed her backside while taking a photo.

The Cherry Hill Police Department reported that it received a third claim against Busey from the father of a victim. He alleged that Busey grabbed his daughter's backside while taking a photo.

When authorities made contact with Busey about the allegations, court documents show he initially denied groping the women, then asked detectives to apologize to the victims. He also requested police attempt to talk the victims out of pursuing complaints.

Police allege Busey tried to tell the officers that the unwanted touching may have been accidental, according to the documents.

What they're saying:

The Associated Press contributed to this report