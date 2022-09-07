Gas leak causes evacuations at Philadelphia apartment complex, officials say

article

Authorities say a gas leak caused an entire Philadelphia apartment building to evacuate on Wednesday night.

Emergency crews were called to the Mendela Apartments on the 7000 block of North Broad Street around 7:30 p.m.

A total of four fire trucks responded to the apartment complex and residents were cleared for safety, according to officials.

No injuries have been reported and authorities have not said what might have caused the leak.

