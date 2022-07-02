Gas prices continue to fall in New Jersey, around nation at large

Gas prices continued to fall in New Jersey and around the nation amid lower crude oil prices and an increase in total domestic gasoline stocks.

AAA Mid-Atlantic says the average price of a gallon of regular gas in New Jersey on Friday was $4.85, down nine cents from last week. Drivers were paying $3.14 a gallon on average a year ago at this time.

The national average price for a gallon of regular gasoline was $4.84, down eight cents from last week. Drivers were paying $3.12 a gallon on average a year ago at this time.