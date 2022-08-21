Gas prices continue to fall in New Jersey, around the nation

Gas prices continue to fall in New Jersey and around the nation as the end of the summer driving season approaches.

AAA Mid-Atlantic says the average price of a gallon of regular gas in New Jersey on Friday was $4.10, down 10 cents from last week.

The national average price for a gallon of regular gasoline was $3.91, down six cents from last week.

Analysts say falling prices at the pump may eventually lure more drivers back onto the road, but that hasn’t happened yet — instead, many are waiting for prices to fall further before resuming their usual driving habits.