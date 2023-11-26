Gas prices drop below $3 in New Jersey, prices steadily decrease in Pennsylvania

Folks are getting an early holiday present at gas pumps as prices continue to drop.

FOX 29’s Cheyenne Corin spoke to New Jersey residents who had a few things to say about the decrease.

"I think it’s fantastic," said Carl Berne. "I think it’s about time. I think it’s great to have cheap gas prices and why not save a little money before the holidays?"

Gas prices were under $3 at multiple gas stations in Burlington and Camden counties.

According to AAA, the current gas average nationwide is $3.25. While the average in Pennsylvania is $3.56 and $3.28 in New Jersey.

"It’s not low enough, but it’s definitely a step in the right direction," said another New Jersey resident.

AAA reported that the national average has been steadily declining since September.

"I know a lot of people have cut back on travel when gas prices are high," said Berne. "Airline prices get higher when gas prices are high so maybe more people can travel."

While some are planning their next road trip with the lower gas prices, others believe there’s more progress to be made.

"It need to be like $2.30, $2.50 because Jersey costs a lot to live," said Nasir Porcher. "I’m paying like almost $1300 for a one bedroom so…these gas prices are ridiculous."