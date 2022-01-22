Expand / Collapse search

Gas prices go up in NJ, around nation as crude prices rise

Associated Press
TRENTON, N.J. - Gas prices increased in New Jersey and around the nation at large amid a continued increase in crude oil prices and despite a drop in consumer demand. 

AAA Mid-Atlantic says the average price of a gallon of regular gas in New Jersey on Friday was $3.38, up a penny from last week. 

Drivers were paying an average of $2.54 a gallon a year ago at this time. 

The national average price for a gallon of regular gasoline was $3.32, up two cents from last week. 

