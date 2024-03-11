Expand / Collapse search
Gas prices: Pennsylvania ranks among Top 10 most expensive states

By FOX 29 Staff
PENNSYLVANIA - "Pain at the pump" is a real thing for most Pennsylvania drivers.

AAA placed the state among its "Top 10 Most Expensive Markets" in a recent study.

Pennsylvania ranked No. 9 with an average gas price of $3.54 a gallon, which is 15 cents higher than the national average.

However, it's $1.32 cheaper than the most expensive state - California!

Here's the Top 10:

  • California ($4.86)
  • Hawaii ($4.71)
  • Washington ($4.16)
  • Nevada ($4.09)
  • Oregon ($3.89) 
  • Illinois ($3.75)
  • Alaska ($3.66)
  • Arizona ($3.58)
  • Pennsylvania ($3.54) 
  • Washington, DC ($3.48)

With spring travel right around the corner, let's hope those prices start to drop!