Gas prices: Pennsylvania ranks among Top 10 most expensive states

"Pain at the pump" is a real thing for most Pennsylvania drivers.

AAA placed the state among its "Top 10 Most Expensive Markets" in a recent study.

Pennsylvania ranked No. 9 with an average gas price of $3.54 a gallon, which is 15 cents higher than the national average.

However, it's $1.32 cheaper than the most expensive state - California!

Here's the Top 10:

California ($4.86)

Hawaii ($4.71)

Washington ($4.16)

Nevada ($4.09)

Oregon ($3.89)

Illinois ($3.75)

Alaska ($3.66)

Arizona ($3.58)

Pennsylvania ($3.54)

Washington, DC ($3.48)

With spring travel right around the corner, let's hope those prices start to drop!