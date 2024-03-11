Gas prices: Pennsylvania ranks among Top 10 most expensive states
PENNSYLVANIA - "Pain at the pump" is a real thing for most Pennsylvania drivers.
AAA placed the state among its "Top 10 Most Expensive Markets" in a recent study.
Pennsylvania ranked No. 9 with an average gas price of $3.54 a gallon, which is 15 cents higher than the national average.
However, it's $1.32 cheaper than the most expensive state - California!
Here's the Top 10:
- California ($4.86)
- Hawaii ($4.71)
- Washington ($4.16)
- Nevada ($4.09)
- Oregon ($3.89)
- Illinois ($3.75)
- Alaska ($3.66)
- Arizona ($3.58)
- Pennsylvania ($3.54)
- Washington, DC ($3.48)
With spring travel right around the corner, let's hope those prices start to drop!