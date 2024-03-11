Philadelphia mass shooting: 2 arrested in SEPTA bus stop shooting that wounded 8 students, sources say

Two 18-year-olds have been arrested in connection to a mass shooting at a SEPTA bus stop that injured eight students, sources tell FOX 29's Steve Keeley.

Keeley reports police nabbed one of the suspects last Friday night, and the other was taken into custody by U.S. Marshals on Saturday morning.

Investigators say seven teenage boys and a teen girl were struck by gunfire while waiting to board a SEPTA bus near the 7300 block of Rising Sun Avenue.

Surveillance footage shows three masked shooters dressed in dark clothes exiting a car before police say they brazenly fired around 30 shots towards a group of teens between the ages of 15-17.

Seven victims were taken to local hospitals and placed in stable condition. A 16-year-old who police say was shot nine times in the chest was listed in critical condition.

Authorities reported last week that doctors were "optimistic" about the critically wounded teen, and that he could soon be upgraded to stable condition.

Police called a 4:30 p.m. press conference Monday to update the public on the investigation into the mass shooting.

Mayor Cherelle Parker and Police Commissioner Kevin Bethel will attend the press conference that will be available to stream on FOX29.com and the FOX Local app.

"Things are starting to come together," Deputy Commissioner Frank Vanore told reporters during an update last week.

Investigators previously found a blue Hyundai Elantra they believe was used in the mass shooting abandoned in a dark alley in Philadelphia's Olney section.