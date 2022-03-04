Germantown brewery donating percentage of weekend sales to Ukraine

As buildings are lit up blue and yellow in support of Ukraine, many people across the area are trying to show their support for the country.

The brews are flowing for a good cause at Attic Brewing Company in Germantown, where 10% of the profits from March 4 - March 6 will benefit people in the war-torn country.

The money will go into an account set up by the Bank of Ukraine.

For Attic Brewery's brewmaster, this cause is personal. He is Ukrainian and he still has family in harm's way in the nation.

"We wanted to show solidarity with Ukraine and support for him and his family," Laura Lacy, the co-owner of Attic's, said.

Attic's Brewing Company is donating 10% of its profits to Ukraine.

Miles away in Bucks County, first responders are donating police gear and medical PPE to those on the front lines fighting and serving.

For more information on how you can help or donate to Ukraine, click here.