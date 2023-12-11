Getaway driver in Bryn Mawr home burglary charged, three more suspects on the loose: police

article

One of four suspects accused of breaking into a home in Bryn Mawr Saturday has been arrested and charged, according to officials.

Lower Merion police say they responded to a burglary at a home on the 600 block of Woodleave Road at around 6:25 p.m.

According to police, the homeowner, who was away at the time, observed three individuals on their security cameras forcibly enter the home.

Police say the first responding officers pursued a vehicle that fled from the scene and arrested the driver who was identified as 25-year-old Claudeo Alexander Fuentez-Soto.

They say Fuentez-Soto is a Chilean national in possession of false identification from Venezuela.

It was later determined that the three remaining suspects fled on foot.

Officials charged Fuentes-Soto with burglary and related offenses.

He was arraigned on December 10, 2023, and remains at Montgomery County Correctional Facility on a $25,000.00 cash bail.

This investigation is ongoing. Anyone who believes that they have information that would aid in the case is asked to contact Lower Merion Police.

Related article

At least a dozen homes in Montgomery County have been targeted over the past several years, according to officials who say the crime spree is linked to a South American Theft Group.

As of Friday, four additional suspects from Chile are now in custody in connection to 12 "affluent" home burglaries in the Meadowbrook section of Abington since 2021.

All four suspects were arrested and charged with attempted burglary, conspiracy to commit burglary, possessing instruments of crime and loitering and prowling at nighttime.