GIANT announces COVID-19 vaccinations available in stores

The GIANT Company has announced that COVID-19 vaccinations will be available at its locations.

COVID-19 vaccinations will be available at all 132 of the stores beginning Wednesday, May 19.

The stores will be offering the Pfizer, Moderna, and the Johnson & Johnson shots.

Select pharmacies are also offering the Pfizer vaccine to teens ages 12-17. Parental consent is required, and parent/guardian must be on site.

Customers seeking vaccinations must wear a face mask and photo IDs and prescription insurance cards are recommended.

The vaccine will be administered at no out-of-pocket cost.

For those who get a two-shot vaccine, an appointment for the second dose will be made at the time customers receive their first dose.

