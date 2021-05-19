Expand / Collapse search

GIANT announces COVID-19 vaccinations available in stores

PHILADELPHIA - The GIANT Company has announced that COVID-19 vaccinations will be available at its locations. 

COVID-19 vaccinations will be available at all 132 of the stores beginning Wednesday, May 19. 

The stores will be offering the Pfizer, Moderna, and the Johnson & Johnson shots. 

 Select pharmacies are also offering the Pfizer vaccine to teens ages 12-17. Parental consent is required, and parent/guardian must be on site. 

Customers seeking vaccinations must wear a face mask and photo IDs and prescription insurance cards are recommended. 

The vaccine will be administered at no out-of-pocket cost. 

For those who get a two-shot vaccine, an appointment for the second dose will be made at the time customers receive their first dose.

