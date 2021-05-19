GIANT announces COVID-19 vaccinations available in stores
PHILADELPHIA - The GIANT Company has announced that COVID-19 vaccinations will be available at its locations.
COVID-19 vaccinations will be available at all 132 of the stores beginning Wednesday, May 19.
The stores will be offering the Pfizer, Moderna, and the Johnson & Johnson shots.
Select pharmacies are also offering the Pfizer vaccine to teens ages 12-17. Parental consent is required, and parent/guardian must be on site.
Customers seeking vaccinations must wear a face mask and photo IDs and prescription insurance cards are recommended.
The vaccine will be administered at no out-of-pocket cost.
For those who get a two-shot vaccine, an appointment for the second dose will be made at the time customers receive their first dose.
_____
DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP
SUBSCRIBE: Good Day Digest Newsletter | FOX 29 Philly on YouTube
Advertisement