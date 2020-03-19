Giant Food supermarket opens with special hours for elderly, immune compromised shoppers

Giant Food is adjusting store hours in order to provide senior citizens and individuals with compromised immune systems safer access for grocery shopping.

The new initiative will begin Friday, March 20, officials say.

From 6 a.m. to 7 a.m. every day, the vulnerable population is invited to Giant Food.

“We continue to work on restocking our shelves and will be ready to serve to the best of our ability,” officials stated.

Otherwise, stores will operate on regular hours of operation during all other times.

