Giant sinkhole nearly swallows postal van in Wilmington

Some residents in Wilmington are still without water Wednesday night while crews work to fix a sinkhole that partially swallowed up a United States Postal Service van.

The sinkhole opened wide on the 800 block of West 9th Street after a large water main burst, around 11:30 Wednesday morning.

A U.S. Postal Service van could be seen with its rear tires sunken into the street. A letter carrier was sitting inside at the time but was not hurt.

"The hole was growing pretty rapidly. We immediately evacuated about 10 houses on both sides of the street. As a precaution, we entered those houses and did not find any damage or structural issues," said Wilmington Department Fire Battalion Chief Robert Pryor.

Frank Fergus and Anita Byrd were some of those evacuees. Their Valentine’s night was spent at a relative’s house. Although residents on the block are allowed back into their homes, no water means no showers, cooking or bathrooms.

"We have no water whatsoever. It’s like it happened all of the sudden and there’s no way you can function without water at all," said Fergus.

As utility crews converged on the block, fire officials say the 10-foot deep, 15-foot wide sinkhole was caused by an underground break in an aging water main more than 130 years old. Inspectors with L and I inspected nearby homes for any structural damage but found none. Within a couple of hours, the postal van was removed and was even driven away. Crews will spend Thursday repairing the main and filling in the hole.

"I feel like my house is going to be next. Because the whole house was literally shaking while we were in there," said Byrd.

Florence Kent was watching the commotion from her window. After hearing she may be without water overnight, she’s not sticking around either.

"We actually have to go out and see if we can search for a room or something because you can’t live without water," said Kent.

The city is hoping to get water service restored by Thursday morning but 9th Street may be closed for a few days to repair the street.