Gillian’s Wonderland Pier officially closed after 94 years in Ocean City

It’s the end of an era. After 94 years in Ocean City, New Jersey, Gillian’s Wonderland Pier has officially closed.

It’s a sad day for families and generations of families who spent their summers making memories there.

The park was packed on Sunday afternoon for one last ride and memory, with a mixture of locals and some driving hours for the landmark’s last day.

"We’re really sad to see it go," says Joey Canale, of Huntingdon Valley, PA.

His sister, Ellie, chimed in: "We’ve been going here since we were really, really young."

Many had stories with their "firsts," as they experienced their last.

"My first rides were the hot air balloons over there, my first time going on a log flume was over there, so it’s really sad," says Ava Callahan.

The pier’s owner and Ocean City Mayor, Jay Gillian, announced the closure back in August, citing years of financial troubles. A grass roots organization, Save Wonderland, is pushing back on any potential zoning changes, hoping a buyer will come in and save the pier.

"We are America’s greatest family resort," says Helen Struckmann "That boardwalk changes, this city is dead, along with the hopes and dreams of a lot of people."

As the rollercoaster, the swings, and the Dumbo ride went dark, a 35-year employee, Wayne Seddon, responsible for most of Wonderland’s three-dimensional charm, said he is also holding out hope.

"My job is my hobby so I’m going to miss my hobby," he says. "I hope somebody with a lot of money comes in and buys the park and keeps it as an amusement park."

The new owner, Icona Resorts, which has properties in Cape May and Avalon, has said it will decide plans for the historic site and all of the rides by the end of the year.