Girl, 11, hospitalized after shooting on North Philadelphhia street: officials

An 11-year-old girl is in the hospital after she was shot in North Philadelphia.

The girl was shot on the 3600 block of North 11th Street Wednesday evening, around 7 p.m., officials said.

Someone opened fire, hitting her in the abdomen.

She was taken to Temple University Hospital in a private vehicle and listed as stable. Officials said she will be transferred to St. Christopher’s Hospital for Children.

Police are actively pursuing leads though they note no weapons have been found and no arrests have been made.

