Teen injured when shooter opens fire on carful of people in South Philadelphia, police say

article

A teenage girl was injured by gunfire when police say the car she was inside with three other people was struck by over a dozen shots Thursday night in South Philadelphia.

Police Chief Inspector Scott Small told reporters that the car was pulling out of a parking space on the 1100 block of Kater Street around 5 p.m. when over 40 shots were fired.

A 15-year-old girl sitting in the front passenger's seat was hit once in the shoulder, Small said. Investigators estimated that the car was hit by at least 15 bullets.

MORE LOCAL HEADLINES

The teen was taken to Jefferson University Hospital by police where she was placed in stable condition. No one else inside the car was injured, according to Small.

No arrests were reported immediately following the shooting.

Police did not provide a description of the shooter.

___

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP | FOX 29 WEATHER AUTHORITY APP

SUBSCRIBE: Good Day Digest Newsletter | FOX 29 Philly on YouTube

Advertisement

FOLLOW: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter