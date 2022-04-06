Girl, 4, fatally shot by younger brother; Teen girl assaulted at SEPTA stop, Heavy downpours expected for Wed.

THE RUNDOWN:

1. Girl, 4, shot and killed by 2-year-old brother at Chester gas station, authorities say

SKYFOX over the scene of a shooting in Chester City.

CHESTER, Pa. - Authorities say a 4-year-old girl died after being shot by her 2-year-old brother inside a parked car at a Chester gas station.

Officials said the shooting happened around 11 a.m. at Mano's Gulf Service Station located at 916 Kerlin Street.

The child was driven to Crozer-Chester Medical Center and pronounced dead, authorities said.

2. Weather Authority: Storm system brings heavy downpours to Delaware Valley on Wednesday

PHILADELPHIA - Wednesday's morning commute will be messy and hazardous as heavy downpours create reduced visibility, wet roads and flooding in some areas.

The rain is being caused by a storm system moving off the coast, but it will continue due to another storm system slated to hit the Delaware Valley Thursday morning.

The heaviest rain is hitting Wilmington, Delaware while Philadelphia is seeing consistent and steady rain.

The rain will make its way out of the area in the late morning into the early afternoon before conditions fully dry up for the evening commute.

3. 'Wildwood Days' singer Bobby Rydell dead at 79

PHILADELPHIA - Bobby Rydell, a pompadoured heartthrob of early rock ‘n roll who was a star of radio, television and the movie musical "Bye Bye Birdie," died Tuesday.

Rydell died of complications from pneumonia at a hospital in a suburb of his hometown of Philadelphia, according to a statement posted by his marketing and event coordinator Maria Novey.

Rydell, who credited a 2012 kidney and liver transplant with extending his life, was 79.

Along with James Darren, Fabian and Frankie Avalon, Rydell was among a wave of wholesome teen idols who emerged after Elvis Presley and before the rise of the Beatles.

4. Teen girl assaulted by group who stole her phone at Broad Street Line SEPTA stop, source says

FOX 29's Steve Keeley obtained images of the suspect believe to have been part of the group.

PHILADELPHIA - Law enforcement sources tell FOX 29 that a teenage girl was assaulted Monday evening at a Broad Street Line SEPTA stop by a group who stole her cell phone.

According to a source, a 17-year-old girl exiting the Girard Avenue stop around 5 p.m. when she was approached by a group of three males who tried to talk to her.

When she refused, they stole the girl's phone and punched and choked her when she wouldn't give them the passcode, a source said.

