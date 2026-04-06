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Toddler injured by wolf at Hersheypark zoo after crawling under fence; parents charged

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Published  April 6, 2026 9:21am EDT
Pennsylvania
FOX 29 Philadelphia
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HERSHEY, PA - DECEMBER 21: The entrance sign to the Hershey Park Entertainment Complex before a college basketball game between the Pittsburgh Panthers and the Penn State Nittany Lions at the Giant Center on December 21, 2025 in Hershey, Pennsylvania

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The Brief

    • A toddler was injured by a wolf during an incident at Hersheypark's ZooAmerica this weekend.
    • The child entered a restricted area after crawling under a fence.
    • Both parents were paying attention to their cellphones at the time, according to police.

HERSHEY, Pa. - A scary situation unfolded at a zoo in Hersheypark this weekend when police say a 17-month-old child was left unsupervised by parents apparently distracted by their cellphones.

What we know:

Police say the toddler stuck their hand into a wolf enclosure at ZooAmerica on Saturday after crawling under a fence and into a restricted area.

One of the wolves injured the child after "instinctively" grabbing their hands with its mouth.

Several bystanders had to intervene to help pull the child away from the wolf,

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A 9-year-old child died Thursday night at Hershey Park's The Boardwalk water park, officials announced.

Dig deeper:

The child's parents, identified as 43-year-old Carrie B. Sortor and 61-year-old Stephen J. B. Wilson, have been charged with endangering the welfare of children.

Police say they both walked away from their child to a seating area about 25–30 feet away, and appeared to be paying attention to their cellphones when they noticed commotion near the enclosure.

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Child spotted walking on Monorail at Hersheypark rescued by Bucks County guest
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Terrifying moments at Hersey Park this weekend when a young boy was seen walking along the tracks of an elevated monorail.

What we don't know:

The extent of the child's injuries has not been released.

What you can do:

Anyone who witnessed the incident, helped the child, or took video is asked to contact police.

The Source: Information about this article was provided by the Derry Township Police Department.

PennsylvaniaNewsCrime & Public Safety