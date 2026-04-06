Toddler injured by wolf at Hersheypark zoo after crawling under fence; parents charged

article

The Brief A toddler was injured by a wolf during an incident at Hersheypark's ZooAmerica this weekend. The child entered a restricted area after crawling under a fence. Both parents were paying attention to their cellphones at the time, according to police.



A scary situation unfolded at a zoo in Hersheypark this weekend when police say a 17-month-old child was left unsupervised by parents apparently distracted by their cellphones.

What we know:

Police say the toddler stuck their hand into a wolf enclosure at ZooAmerica on Saturday after crawling under a fence and into a restricted area.

One of the wolves injured the child after "instinctively" grabbing their hands with its mouth.

Several bystanders had to intervene to help pull the child away from the wolf,

Related article

Dig deeper:

The child's parents, identified as 43-year-old Carrie B. Sortor and 61-year-old Stephen J. B. Wilson, have been charged with endangering the welfare of children.

Police say they both walked away from their child to a seating area about 25–30 feet away, and appeared to be paying attention to their cellphones when they noticed commotion near the enclosure.

Related article

What we don't know:

The extent of the child's injuries has not been released.

What you can do:

Anyone who witnessed the incident, helped the child, or took video is asked to contact police.