Girl, 9, injured after ‘accidental’ shooting in parking lot; mother’s boyfriend facing charges: police

More gunfire affecting Philadelphia children Wednesday evening as a child was shot near a fast-food restaurant and the boyfriend of the child's mother is facing charges.

The shooting happened in the McDonald's parking lot at the intersection of Broad Street and Allegheny Avenue, in North Philadelphia, about 6:15 p.m., according to officials.

The girl, 9, was taken to St. Christopher’s Hospital for Children, suffering with a gunshot wound to the leg. She was listed as stable.

According to authorities, the girl was walking in the parking lot with her mother's boyfriend, 32-year-old Derrick Marshall.

Marshall's firearm accidentally went off while the two were walking and the bullet struck the girl, police said.

Marshall then took the girl to Temple University Hospital for initial treatment and from there she went to St. Christopher's.

The car used to transport the girl to Temple is being held by police as part of the investigation. Officials believe the shooting was accidental.

Marshall is charged with aggravated assault, endangering the welfare and other related charges.

