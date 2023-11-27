Elderly woman stabbed multiple times in face in West Philadelphia home: police

article

An elderly woman is in critical condition after police say she was stabbed Monday afternoon.

Philadelphia Police Department is investigating an incident that occurred on the 400 block of Edgemore Road at around 2:32 P.M.

Officials say the 81-year-old woman was stabbed multiple times in the face while inside the home.

Medics transported the victim to Presbyterian Hospital where they say she was placed in critical but stable condition by doctors.

Police say they have a man in custody and a weapon is on location at the scene.