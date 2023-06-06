Girl escapes New Jersey kidnapping suspect, flags down help: officials
ASBURY PARK, N.J. - A New Jersey man has been charged with luring and kidnapping an 11-year-old girl off the street in a popular beach town last week.
The incident occurred back on Tuesday, May 30 around 5:30 p.m.
The Monmouth County Prosecutor’s office says an 11-year-old girl was walking along Ridge Avenue in Asbury Park when she was approached by a man in a white Kia.
Authorities say the man, later identified as 29-year-old Raquan Folk, convinced the girl to get inside the car.
Folk then allegedly drove to neighboring Neptune Township, stopped the car, and told the girl to take off her clothes. The victim then asked to use a bathroom.
After Folk stopped at a service station, prosecutors say the victim ran away and flagged down a passerby who took her to the Neptune Township Police Department.
Folk was later arrested without incident on Thursday and charged with kidnapping, luring, and endangering the welfare of a child via sexual conduct.