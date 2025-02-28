Girls volleyball team at Overbrook High celebrates undefeated season

The Brief The Overbrook High School girls' volleyball team set a record and secured their spot in Overbrook High School history as the only varsity team to go undefeated in their season. Friday, they were celebrated by their principal and head coach.



Looking back at Black History Month and looking forward to Women’s History Month, FOX 29 is highlighting a Philadelphia girls volleyball team with some history in the making.

The girls at Overbrook High School are riding the high of an undefeated season.

What we know:

Gathered in the auditorium, the girls' volleyball team at Overbrook celebrated their winning season.

Overbrook Principal, Julian Graham, stated, "First team to go undefeated and, to my knowledge, in Overbrook’s history. I saw fit to honor our girls' volleyball team. To me, that is Black history, considering the prestige that has come through Overbrook’s High School."

What they're saying:

Nearing the end of Black History Month and in honor of Women’s History Month, Principal Graham wanted the team to know they were appreciated.

"This work is serious work, but at the end of the day, you have to create an inviting environment, a warm culture," Principal Graham said. "This is one of the ways we honor students and their greatness."

The backstory:

One player, who was just named next year’s captain, said the momentum kept them going.

"As we kept winning, I’m like, we can get undefeated," Shayniah Hall commented.

This was Head Coach Carly Dunbar’s first season leading the team and she humbly says their success was all them, "The girls are amazing. They came with the work ethic, I didn’t have to force it out of them. Half the time, be like we are done practice at 5 and we would be there until 6 or 6:30 because they wanted to."

What's next:

And now she says it’s all about working towards the future, "I’m looking forward to next year. It’s gonna be a challenge, we are losing some great seniors, but I think we can keep it going."