Glassboro police confirm shooting at apartment minutes from Rowan University campus
GLASSBORO, N.J. - Glassboro Police confirm a shooting took place just minutes away from the Rowan University campus Sunday.
The shooting happened Sunday afternoon, around 2 p.m., at an apartment complex on East High Street, in the Gloucester County community.
The apartment complex is just a few minutes from Rowan University’s campus.
Police did not release any further details of the incident, pending further investigation. There was no word of a victim or any possible suspects.