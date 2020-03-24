Glenolden ShopRite employee tests positive for coronavirus

A ShopRite worker in Delaware County is infected with the novel coronavirus, store officials confirmed.

The employee, who works at ShopRite's Glenolden location, is no longer in the workplace.

FULL COVERAGE: CORONAVIRUS

Colleagues who may have been in close contact with the employee will be self-quarantined for 14 days.

RELATED COVERAGE:

Wolf modifies shutdown order amid complaints, lawsuits

Advertisement

Interactive map tracks spread of COVID-19 globally

CoronavirusNOW.com: FOX launches national hub for COVID-19 news

WHO: Type of cough may differentiate coronavirus from cold

ShopRite said it has implemented its own enhanced sanitation process, including all workspaces used by the associate and common areas.

No further details, including when the associate last worked at the location, were not immediately made available.

Store officials called the containment of the ccoronavirus a "shared responsibility," adding that they wishes their associate a speedy recovery.

___

For the latest local news, sports and weather, download the FOX 29 News app.

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP