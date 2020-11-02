Gloucester County man pleads guilty to producing, releasing images of child sexual abuse, officials say

article

A Gloucester County man has pleaded guilty to producing and releasing images of child sexual abuse, officials announced Monday.

Williamstown resident 24-year-old Andrew Nicholas pleaded guilty Monday to one count of sexually exploiting children and one count of distributing child pornography, U.S. Attorney Craig Carpenito said.

According to court records, an undercover officer began communicating with Nicholas February 26, 2019, in a public Kik Messenger group. Nicholas sent the officer pictures of child sexual abuse.

Nicholas admitted to generating and sending the images to the officer, court documents state.

The count of sexually exploiting children has a mandatory minimum of 15 years in prison, with the maximum of 50 years in prison. It carries a $250,000 fine. Distributing child pornography has a mandatory minimum of five years in prison and a maximum of 40 years in prison and a $250,000 per count.

Sentencing is set for March 9, 2021.

