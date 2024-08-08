Gloucester County welcomes new K-9 police officer able to sniff out electronic devices

The Gloucester County Prosecutor's Office has an important new four-legged addition to the team.

The New Jersey county’s new K-9 Walter is an 18-month-old German Shorthaired Pointer trained to sniff out electronic devices where criminals often hide child sexual abuse material.

"Basically, he can find electronic devices that are as small as the tip of your finger. He can find these so quickly as opposed to a human who might take hours and hours," said Elizabeth Parvin, acting Gloucester County Prosecutor.

Walter, who came from Croatia in March, was paid for through donations from friends of the child advocacy center of Gloucester County where he and his handler, Detective Daniel Farid work.

The duo completed four and a half months of training at the New Jersey State Police K-9 Academy.

Walter was sworn in for duty on June 15th.

"We've only been out about 2 months now. We've been on 6 search warrants and two of those search warrants, Walter has located devices we did not find," said Detective Farid.

The police K-9 is trained to detect chemicals that manufacturers use in devices like smartphones, hard drives and memory cards. It's called triphenylphosphine oxide (TPPO.)

Once Walter detects TPPO, he sits and then waits for a reward, which just so happens to be his favorite toy.

"Walter has given us the ability to investigate rooms without our eyes, using a nose two hundred times stronger than our own. It is really amazing to watch him work," said Detective Farid.

However, Walter actually has two jobs.

Not only does he sniff out critical evidence, but he's also a certified therapy dog providing comfort to children and young adults at the new child advocacy center.

"We see a lot of children that are involved, unfortunately, in cases that may have to go to court and that brings with it a lot of anxiety and stress and he can help them deal with the stress and anxiety," said Parvin.

Detective Farid says Walter couldn’t be more perfect for both jobs.

"Luckily, Walter’s demeanor is fantastic. He's the most amicable goofy dog you can have," said the handler.

When Walter is not working, he is just like a regular dog who loves hanging out at home with Detective Farid's 2-year-old daughter, Jane.

"They are inseparable. My daughter, every morning on the way to work, it's 'No Walter go to work, it's not me, It's Walty boy," said Farid.



