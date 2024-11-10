Gloucester County wildfire: Shelter offered for residents impacted by unhealthy air quality

article

Gloucester County is providing shelter for those impacted by the aftermath of a wildfire in the Glassboro area.

An unhealthy air quality was issued due to the wildfire and its ongoing smoke conditions which may negatively affect those in the area.

Officials say smoke conditions are expected to continue throughout Sunday night into Monday, pending the outcome of the weather.

A shelter was set up by the Gloucester County Office of Emergency Management in partnership with the American Red Cross and the Gloucester County Health Department.

The office of emergency management says the shelter is available as a last resort for residents who feel they need to leave their homes due to the poor air quality.

Submit your request for sheltering here: https://Gloucestercounty.formstack.com/forms/shelter_request

Related article

The Pheasant Run Wildfire began burning in the Glassboro Wildfire Management Area, near Carpenter Avenue last Thursday around 5 p.m.

As of Sunday afternoon, the fire in Glassboro is 75 percent contained.

The wildfire comes a day after the "Shotgun Wildfire" erupted in the Colliers Mills Wildlife Management Area near Stump Tavern Road in Jackson Township.

