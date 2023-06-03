'Go big or go home': Largest pride flag in Philadelphia history unveiled ahead of march Sunday

It's Pride Month, and Philadelphia is showing theirs with a massive, record-breaking symbol as the city gets ready to celebrate this weekend.

A custom 200-foot Pride Flag crafted by local artists in Pennsylvania was unveiled on Good Day Philadelphia Friday morning.

The massive flag took over part of Independence National Historical Park as its vibrant colors marched across the lawn.

"A big pride flag for a big community that’s spreading big love around the city for Pride Month," said Tyrell Brown, executive director of Pride 365. "Go big or home Philadelphia."

The flag will make its next appearance during Philadelphia's "Love, Light and Liberation" Pride Parade, which kicks off at 10:30 a.m. Sunday from 6th and Walnut streets.

And while the size of the flag may be breaking some records, Brown says it's more about the flag's intention.

"Right now, because our community is under such scrutiny and attack legislatively, it's really important that we have a visual representation to reach out to people that may not be able to be here in person," he said.