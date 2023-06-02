Roots Picnic 2023: What to expect at this year's 2-day festival

June is here and the first weekend is set to be full of music and fun in the City of Brotherly Love, where the annual Roots Picnic returns. Here's everything you need to know for the festival.

When & where is the Roots Picnic?

From June 2nd to June 4th fans will be able to enjoy entertainment, music and local vendors at The Mann at Fairmount Park located at 5201 Parkside Ave in Philadelphia.

Who will be performing at this year's festival?

The weekend kicks off with Dave Chappelle at the Wells Fargo Center for Friday night comedy. Tickets are still available.

On Saturday and Sunday, spectators can enjoy music by Ari Lennox, the City girls, Maverick City, DJ Drama, Saucy Santana, Uncle Waffles, Lucky Daye, Syd, Glorilla, the Isley Brothers, Roy Ayers, Adam Blackstone, Black Thought, Eve, Busta Rhymes, DVSN, The Roots and many more.

The event will be headlined by Ms. Lauryn Hill, celebrating the 25th anniversary of "The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill," while Philadelphia native Lil Uzi Vert is slated to perform.

RELATED: Usher named special guest performer for Philadelphia's Roots Picnic

Grammy-award-winning artist Usher will also be a special guest performer.

Can I still buy tickets?

Tickets for the 2-day festival are still available here for general admission and VIP. The price of the ticket includes access to The Mann at Fairmount Park on June 3 and June 4.

Event officials say tickets for Dave Chappelle must be purchased separately.

How do I get to The Mann at Fairmount Park?

Fairmount Park is accessible by car or public transportation.

Free parking is available at the event, but space is limited. Drivers can park in the grass with the help of parking attendants.

Those driving to the event are encouraged to arrive early to avoid traffic.

More details on parking and public transportation can be found here.

What items are allowed at the venue?

The following items can be brought to the festival:

A single 20 oz, factory-sealed bottle of water

Small, collapsible umbrellas

Blankets

Empty non-glass water containers up to 2 liters in size

Liquid sunscreen in non-aerosol containers (3 oz. or less)

Bug spray in non-aerosol containers (3 oz. or less)

Portable phone chargers

Individual, clear plastic vinyl or PVC tote bag (no larger than 12' x 6' x 12') with a single compartment or small clutch bag

Medicine (Prescription and over-the-counter medications are only allowed in the original prescription bottle)

The following items are prohibited:

Weapons

Selfie sticks

Food and alcohol

Kegs and mini kegs

Glass

iPads, tablets and laptops

Drones

Tents

Lawn Chairs

Signs larger than 8.5" x 11"

Camping equipment

Beach/golf umbrellas

Laser pointers

GoPros

Backpacks

Animals other than service animals

Professional camera equipment

Can I re-enter the festival?

Once your ticket is scanned, there is no re-entry option.

Where do I sit?

There is no reserved seating at the Roots Picnic. General admission tickets are for standing room only.

Will the event continue in the rain?

The Roots Picnic will take place rain or shine, according to event organizers.

Saturday is expected to be a partly sunny day with temperatures in the low 70s, while conditions are set to improve Sunday to be near-80 degrees.

For more information on the event, click here.