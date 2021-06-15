Expand / Collapse search

Gov. Murphy ending NJ's utility shutoff moratorium

Published 
News
Associated Press
N.J. Governor Phil Murphy article

N.J. Governor Phil Murphy signs into law a bill requiring schools to include diversity and inclusion in curriculum.

TRENTON, N.J. - New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy says he will sign an executive order ending a prohibition on utility shutoffs aimed at helping people whose incomes took a hit because of COVID-19. 

Murphy spoke Monday, saying the moratorium will end on July 1, but a "grace period" will remain in place until Dec. 31. 

That means there will be no shut-offs before then. 

Murphy also said the extra time will give people a chance to enroll in a payment plan, if needed.

