Gov. Murphy ending NJ's utility shutoff moratorium
TRENTON, N.J. - New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy says he will sign an executive order ending a prohibition on utility shutoffs aimed at helping people whose incomes took a hit because of COVID-19.
Murphy spoke Monday, saying the moratorium will end on July 1, but a "grace period" will remain in place until Dec. 31.
That means there will be no shut-offs before then.
Murphy also said the extra time will give people a chance to enroll in a payment plan, if needed.
