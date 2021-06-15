Gov. Murphy ending NJ's utility shutoff moratorium

article

New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy says he will sign an executive order ending a prohibition on utility shutoffs aimed at helping people whose incomes took a hit because of COVID-19.

Murphy spoke Monday, saying the moratorium will end on July 1, but a "grace period" will remain in place until Dec. 31.

That means there will be no shut-offs before then.

Murphy also said the extra time will give people a chance to enroll in a payment plan, if needed.

