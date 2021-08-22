Gov. Murphy extends welcome to Afghanistan refugees in New Jersey

article

As the world watches as Afghanistan crisis unfold, Gov. Phil Murphy released a statement saying New Jersey would welcome refugees.

The statement, released Sunday, details New Jersey's commitment to helping those in need.

"I would add that accepting these refugees honors the sacrifice made by veterans of the War in Afghanistan – too many of whom died working towards the same goal sought by these refugees: stability and peace," wrote Gov. Murphy.

He also urged that President Biden and the Biden Administration speed up and expand the Special Immigrant Visa program.

