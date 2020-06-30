Gov. Murphy gives up Woodrow Wilson's desk, citing 'reckoning' on race

article

New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy has quit using former President Woodrow Wilson’s desk at his office in Trenton, citing a “reckoning" on race occurring nationwide.

Murphy spoke Monday during an unrelated news conference. Wilson served as New Jersey’s governor and later U.S .president.

His legacy is increasingly under review after the May killing of George Floyd, a Black man, who died as a white police officer held him down with his knee on Floyd’s neck.

Floyd’s death spurred on nation- and worldwide protests against police violence toward racial minorities, particularly Black Americans Wilson supported segregation and imposed it on several federal agencies not racially divided up to that point.

