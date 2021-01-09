Gov. Murphy orders flags to be flown at half-staff for officer killed in Capitol Riot

article

Governor Phil Murphy ordered that the U.S. and New Jersey flags be flown at half-staff to honor Officer Brian Sicknick.

As such, the order says that all state buildings and facilities should fly their flags half-staff on Monday, January 11, 2021.

Officer Sicknick was a former resident of South River and died following injuries sustained while defending the Capitol during the violent insurrection on January 6th.

Sicknick was the youngest of three boys growing up in South River, a small borough of about 16,000 people in central New Jersey, 20 miles from Staten Island. He graduated from the Middlesex County Vocational and Technical School in East Brunswick, New Jersey, in June 1997.

In a statement, Governor Murphy said:

"Officer Sicknick gave his life protecting the United States Capitol, and by extension, our very democracy, from violent insurrection. His needless murder at the hands of a mob bent on overthrowing the Constitution he had dedicated his life to upholding is shocking. It is my fervent hope that the rioters whose actions directly contributed to his death are quickly identified and brought to justice."

