Gov. Shapiro releases statement on 2024 Election results: 'I was elected to protect'

Gov. Josh Shapiro says the "will of the people must be respected" after Donald Trump was elected the next president, defeating Kamala Harris in the 2024 Election.

The Pennsylvania governor supported Harris throughout her campaign, speaking at several rallies across the battleground state, which was eventually called for Trump.

"The people of Pennsylvania have spoken, electing Donald Trump to be the next President of the United States along with other Republicans and Democrats for state and federal offices on the same ballot," Shapiro said in a statement released Thursday.

Shapiro, who initially emerged as a top running mate pick for Harris, says he hopes to "bring people back together" as the highly contentious election comes to an end.

"I know the pundits will analyze every aspect of this election, but for my part, I’m going to continue to listen to the good people of Pennsylvania, show respect for their choices, and find ways to bring people back together and move the ball down the field to put points on the board for all of us."

He went on to congratulate the winning candidates before concluding with a message to the state of Pennsylvania.

"The people of Pennsylvania know, as their Governor, I go to work every single day focused on how to make life better for Pennsylvanians and deliver results for our communities – rural, urban, and suburban. From creating jobs and economic opportunity to investing in education and public safety, I believe there’s more that unites us than divides us – and we must work together to continue to get stuff done for Pennsylvania.

Let me also make clear: I will never back down from standing up for the freedoms I was elected to protect. I will continue to defend our democracy, defend our fundamental rights, and ensure we continue the legacy of William Penn by building a Commonwealth that is warm and welcoming for all – and where all Pennsylvanians have the freedom to chart their own course and the opportunity to succeed."