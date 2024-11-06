Here's how Pennsylvania voted by county for the 2024 Election

Donald Trump claimed a key battleground state with his victory in Pennsylvania, ultimately helping the former president win the 2024 Election.

The Associated Press declared Trump the 47th President of the United States after earning 277 electoral votes early Wednesday morning.

Pennsylvania accounted for 19 of those electoral votes, which the president-elect won with 50.8 percent of the state's votes.

Trump reclaimed victory in the swing state after losing by 1.17 percent to President Joe Biden in 2020.

Philadelphia remained a Democratic stronghold, but Trump took the lead in 59 of Pennsylvania's 67 counties. Here's how each county voted in the 2024 Election: