Here's how Pennsylvania voted by county for the 2024 Election
PENNSYLVANIA - Donald Trump claimed a key battleground state with his victory in Pennsylvania, ultimately helping the former president win the 2024 Election.
The Associated Press declared Trump the 47th President of the United States after earning 277 electoral votes early Wednesday morning.
Pennsylvania accounted for 19 of those electoral votes, which the president-elect won with 50.8 percent of the state's votes.
Trump reclaimed victory in the swing state after losing by 1.17 percent to President Joe Biden in 2020.
Philadelphia remained a Democratic stronghold, but Trump took the lead in 59 of Pennsylvania's 67 counties. Here's how each county voted in the 2024 Election:
- Adams County: Trump
- Allegheny County: Harris
- Armstrong County: Trump
- Beaver County: Trump
- Bedford County: Trump
- Berks County: Trump
- Blair County: Trump
- Bradford County: Trump
- Bucks County: Trump
- Butler County: Trump
- Cambria County: Trump
- Cameron County: Trump
- Carbon County: Trump
- Centre County: Trump
- Chester County: Harris
- Clarion County: Trump
- Clearfield County: Trump
- Clinton County: Trump
- Columbia County: Trump
- Crawford County: Trump
- Cumberland County: Trump
- Dauphin County: Harris
- Delaware County: Harris
- Elk County: Trump
- Erie County: Trump
- Fayette County: Trump
- Forest County: Trump
- Franklin County: Trump
- Fulton County: Trump
- Greene County: Trump
- Huntingdon County: Trump
- Indiana County: Trump
- Jefferson County: Trump
- Juniata County: Trump
- Lackawanna County: Harris
- Lancaster County: Trump
- Lawrence County: Trump
- Lebanon County: Trump
- Lehigh County: Harris
- Luzerne County: Trump
- Lycoming County: Trump
- McKean County: Trump
- Mercer County: Trump
- Mifflin County: Trump
- Monroe County: Trump
- Montgomery County: Harris
- Montour County: Trump
- Northampton County: Trump
- Northumberland County: Trump
- Perry County: Trump
- Philadelphia County: Harris
- Pike County: Trump
- Potter County: Trump
- Schuylkill County: Trump
- Snyder County: Trump
- Somerset County: Trump
- Sullivan County: Trump
- Susquehanna County: Trump
- Tioga County: Trump
- Union County: Trump
- Venango County: Trump
- Warren County: Trump
- Washington County: Trump
- Wayne County: Trump
- Westmoreland County: Trump
- Wyoming County: Trump
- York County: Trump