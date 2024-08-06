Gov. Tim Walz plugs Bruce Springsteen while praising runner-up Gov. Shapiro at Philly rally

The anticipation surrounding who Kamala Harris would choose as her pick for vice president loomed for weeks after President Joe Biden dropped from the 2024 election race.

By Monday, reports and rumors swirled that Harris' choice would be a hard toss up between Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro and Minnesota Governor Tim Walz.

On the first stop of her battleground tour, Harris debuted her pick for VP as Gov. Walz.

While many in Pennsylvania were rooting for Shapiro to be selected to run alongside Harris, Governor Walz delivered a speech that praised the PA governor while at Temple University’s Liacouras Center Tuesday.

"I'm thrilled to be on this journey with you and Doug, this incredible journey and Pennsylvania," said Gov. Walz. I know you know this, but my God, what a treasure you have in Josh Shapiro. Holy hell. Can this guy bring the fire? He can bring the fire. This is a visionary leader."

Walz went on to point out the Shapiro administration’s history of securing the largest federal transportation grant received in Pennsylvania for the I-83 South Bridge in Harrisburg.

"Also, I have to tell you, everybody in America knows when you need a bridge fixed…call that guy," said Walz.

As some might know, Governor Walz is a true Bruce Springsteen fan. So much so that he proclaimed March 5, 2023 as Bruce Springsteen Day in Minnesota.

It was only right for Walz to throw the artist into his speech in connection with Shapiro.

"Seeing a guy who cares so deeply about his family, a man with compassion, vision. And I have to tell you this. I know this from experience, but there is no one you would rather go to a Springsteen concert in Jersey with and him than that guy," Walz joked.

Hours before the rally, when Harris first announced Walz was her running mate pick, Gov. Shapiro issued a statement.

"Vice President Kamala Harris has my enthusiastic support – and I know that Governor Tim Walz is an exceptionally strong addition to the ticket who will help Kamala move our country forward," Shapiro said in the statement.

He went on to highlight his role as governor of Pennsylvania, and his hopes for the future:

"Pennsylvanians elected me to a four-year term as their Governor, and my work here is far from finished – there is a lot more stuff I want to get done for the good people of this Commonwealth.