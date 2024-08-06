Gov. Shapiro issues statement on Harris VP pick: 'My work in Pennsylvania is far from finished'

article

Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro has declared his support for Kamala Harris and her newly chosen running mate, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, after the decision was announced Tuesday morning.

"Vice President Kamala Harris has my enthusiastic support – and I know that Governor Tim Walz is an exceptionally strong addition to the ticket who will help Kamala move our country forward," Shapiro said in a statement.

The Pennsylvania governor was in the running to be named as Harris' pick for vice president, stating that he was asked to complete the vetting process nearly two weeks ago.

"Following those conversations, on Sunday, I was grateful to have the opportunity to speak with the Vice President directly about her vision for the role and the campaign ahead."

Shapiro went on to highlight his new role as governor of Pennsylvania, and his hopes for the future:

"Pennsylvanians elected me to a four-year term as their Governor, and my work here is far from finished – there is a lot more stuff I want to get done for the good people of this Commonwealth.

Serving as the 48th Governor of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania is the highest honor of my life – showing up in your communities, listening to and learning from you, and then working across the aisle to get stuff done and deliver results for you. In just 19 months, we’ve made a meaningful, positive impact in peoples’ lives, and I’m proud of how Americans all across the country have taken notice of what we’re accomplishing here in Pennsylvania. I’m excited to continue working to protect and advance real freedom, deliver good schools, safe communities, and economic opportunity."

Shapiro says he will continue to show his support for the Harris campaign throughout the election.

"Over the next 92 days, I look forward to traveling all across the Commonwealth to unite Pennsylvanians behind Kamala Harris’ campaign to defeat Donald Trump, become the 47th President of the United States, and build a better future for our country."

The governor received his own support from Pennsylvania Lt. Gov. Austin Davis, who said he is "incredibly proud" to be governing alongside him.

Harris is still set to appear in Philadelphia with Walz for the first time to kick off a "Battleground States Tour," however, it is unclear if Shapiro will be present at the rally.